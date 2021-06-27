LONDON — Both the Corbin 9-10-year old All-Stars and the South Laurel 9-10-year old All-Stars fought until the end on Sunday with a trip to the District 4 Tournament on the line.
The game was nip and tuck throughout but Corbin did just enough to pull off an 11-9 win in the Area 2 Tournament.
Corbin took a 3-2 lead in the first inning and never looked back but South Laurel did its best to get the victory.
Corbin led 7-5 going into the bottom of the fifth inning and added four insurance runs to build an 11-5 advantage. South Laurel responded with a rally in the top of the sixth but could only manage four runs while coming up two runs short.
Cole Moore turned in a big game for Corbin going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI while Jonah Cima had two hits, one RBI, and one run scored. Jacob Alder finished with two hits and one run scored while Beau Hash connected with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Cameron Crusenberry finished with a hit and three runs scored while Thatcher West connected with a hit. Eli Bowling drove in a run while both Grayson Gibbs and Gatlin Godsey scored a run apiece in the win.
Bowling also got the win on the mound, tossing four and one-third of an inning while striking out six batters. Hash picked up the save, pitching one and two-thirds of an inning while striking out two batters.
Luke Floyd had another big game for South Laurel, going 3-for-4 with three RBI, and one run scored while Memphis Hensley was 2-for-3 with two RBI, and two runs scored. Dylan Turner turned in a 3-for-4 effort and scored four times while Nate Warren, Luke Vorbeck, and Camden Craig each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece. Mason Bryant had a hit and a run scored while Braycen Middleton finished with a hit.
