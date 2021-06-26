LONDON — Colton Stewart’s two-hit, 11-strikeout, scoreless effort on the mound was enough to guide the 9-10-year old North Laurel All-Stars to a 4-2 win over Corbin to capture the Area 2 Tournament’s championship.
Nathan Cupp had a big game at the plate for North Laurel, going 2-for-3 with two RBI while Marshall Mastin had his team’s only other hit.
North Laurel was able to take advantage of three errors by Corbin and three walks.
Corbin’s Gatlin Godsey and Cole Moore each had a hit apiece in the loss for Corbin while Cameron Crusenberry and Moore each pitched in the loss.
Corbin took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning but North Laurel answered with two runs in the bottom of the first.
In the fourth inning, Avery Greer’s misplayed fly ball scored both Tucker Boroviak and Stewart, which ended up being the winning runs for North Laurel.
The win advances North Laurel to the 9-10-Year Old District Tournament. A start date hasn’t been released yet for the tournament.
