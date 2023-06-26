LONDON — The Corbin 8U Softball Coach Pitch All-Stars’ season came to an end after falling, 18-8, to Hazard on Monday.
Corbin trailed 9-0 before scoring five runs in the third inning. Corbin cut its deficit to 10-7 after the top of the fourth before Hazard added five runs in the bottom of the fourth, and three runs in the bottom of the fifth to secure the win.
Piper Thorpe led Corbin with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in two runs.
Blakely Godsey finished 3-for-3 with an RBI while Audrey Hanlon, Rilyn Davidson, and Lynlee Jackson each went 3-for-3 with a run scored apiece.
Anna Kate Cima had two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Saylor Stamper finished with two hits, an RBI, and one run scored.
Tannah Couch went 2-for-2 with a run scored while Bristol Williamson went 2-for-3.
Ellie Faulkner collected a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
