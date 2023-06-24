LONDON — A four-run lead proved wasn’t enough for the Corbin 8U All-Stars during their 15-5 loss to Leslie County on Saturday.
The 10-run loss sends Corbin to Sunday’s loser’s bracket matchup with Hazard at 8 p.m.
After falling behind 4-0, Leslie County scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.
Leslie County extended its lead to 7-4 entering the third inning before Corbin added a run in the top of the third to cut its deficit to 7-5.
Leslie County out the game away with five runs in the bottom of the third inning while adding three more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Dallas Storms led Corbin with a 2-for-2 effort while driving in two runs, and finishing with a run scored. Anna Kate Cima was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and a run scored while Saylor Stamper finished the game with a 2-for-2 effort. Audrey Hanlon had a hit and drove in a run, while Lynlee Jackson, Ellie Faulkner, and Rilyn Davidson, each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece. Piper Thorpe and Blakely Godsey each delivered a hit apiece.
