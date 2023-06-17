HAZARD — The Corbin 8U All-Stars dug themselves a 14-0 hole before scoring their first run during Saturday’s District 4 8U Tournament loss to Knox County.
Corbin attempted to rally, scoring five runs during the final two innings of play, but it was too little too late during their 19-5 loss to Knox County.
Corbin still has a chance to advance to the 8U State Tournament but will have to reel off three consecutive wins on Sunday.
Knox County scored four runs in the first inning and four more runs in the second inning to take an 8-0 lead. Knox County added six more runs in the top of the third to push their lead to 14-0.
Corbin scored two runs in the bottom of the third, cutting its deficit to 14-2 before Knox County added five more runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Mayson Aker led Corbin with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in two runs. Mason Moore and Tucker Goins each delivered two hits and one run apiece. Weston Reynolds, and Ean Broughton each finished with two hits apiece. Lucas Liford had a hit and an RBI, while Bentley Sumner connected with a hit and scored once. Cobe Gambrel also scored once in the loss.
