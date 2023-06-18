HAZARD — Corbin’s run to an appearance in the 8U State Tournament came to an end on Sunday after falling to Hazard-Perry, 9-8, in heartbreaking fashion during the District 4 loser’s bracket finals.
Corbin finished the tournament with a 4-2 mark and posted a 2-1 record on Sunday.
Corbin’s 8U All-Stars led 6-1 after three innings of play before Hazard-Perry rallied and scored eight unanswered runs to claim a 9-6 advantage.
Corbin attempted one final rally in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring two runs with the tying run at second before seeing its season come to an end.
Weston Reynolds turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort with an RBI and two runs scored while Kasen Hart was 2-for-3 with three RBI, and one run scored. Rafe Mills finished with two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored, while Ean Broughton had two hits and an RBI. Lucas Liford collected two hits and scored twice, while Tucker Goins went 2-for-2 with a run scored. Mayson Aker collected two hits while Brantlee Gentry finished with a hit and two RBI. Cobe Gambrel and Mason Moore each finished with a hit apiece.
