HAZARD — The Corbin 8U All-Stars did just enough to advance to the District 4 Tournament loser’s bracket semifinals while moving one game closer to a state tournament bid on Sunday.
Corbin built a 5-0 lead after three innings of play, and did just enough to hold on and pick up a 5-3 victory over Jackson County on Sunday.
Corbin struck first with two runs in the first inning, and three runs in the third inning before Jackson County chipped away at its deficit, scoring a run in the fourth inning, and two more in the sixth inning before Corbin notched the win.
Rafe Mills turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate for Corbin. He also scored twice. Lucas Liford had two hits, four RBI, and one run scored while Ean Broughton had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Bentley Sumner finished with a hit and a run scored while Kasen Hart, Mayson Aker, Weston Reynolds, and Koen Flora each had a hit apiece.
