RICHMOND — The Corbin 8U All-Stars shut out Ashland 11-0 in the opening round of the state tournament on Saturday afternoon. The team then went on to face Adair County and fell 14-11.
The team then moved on to face Marion County, which was delayed Saturday night with the score at 4-4. Corbin ended up losing 12-11 to end their tournament run.
Corbin tallied seven runs in the fourth inning, led by a triple by Davis, doubles by Rowdy Faulkner and Koa Sanders, and singles by Lenox Griffin and Bentley Campbell.
Corbin faced Adair County next and saw Adair County come out hot, scoring nine in the top of the first.
Corbin scored one in the first and second innings and two in the third inning. Adair County added one more run in the fourth and Corbin answered with two.
Both teams racked up four runs in the fifth, but Corbin couldn’t make up the deficit in the sixth, scoring just one run to close out the game 14-11.
Both teams had 27 hits.
Colton Campbell, Bentley Campbell and Caleb Campbell all had four hits in the game.
Asa Greiwe had two RBIs for Corbin while Lenox Griffin, Koa Sanders, Bentley Campbell, Caleb Campbell, Kyson French, Carson Smith, Carter Davis, Rowdy Faulkner, and Kayson Duncum all had one RBI.
In the game against Marion County, Corbin scored four in the top of the first inning and Marion County answered with three runs of their own. Marion County tied it up in the bottom of the second.
In the third inning Corbin added one and Marion County added two runs to make the score 6-5.
Corbin had a big fourth inning with four runs and Marion put just one on the scoreboard to make it 9-7. But Marion County’s five-run fifth inning was too much for Corbin to come back from as Corbin put two runs up in the top of the sixth.
Colton Campbell and Bentley Campbell both had four hits in the game and three RBIs. Carson Smith had three RBIs on two hits.
