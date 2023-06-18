HAZARD — A four-run fifth inning allowed the Corbin 8U All-Stars to move one win away from advancing to the 8U State Tournament after upending Williamsburg, 10-3, in Sunday’s District 4 8U Tournament semifinal.
After falling behind 1-0, Corbin scored three runs to take a 3-1 advantage. The game remained close as Williamsburg rallied to tie the game at three apiece in the top of the fourth inning.
Corbin followed with seven unanswered runs with three in the bottom of the fourth inning, and four in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Kasen Hart was clutch at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored, while Mayson Aker turned in a 3-for-3 effort and drove in two runs. Ean Broughton was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Lucas Liford had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Rafe Mills finished with two hits and two runs scored, while Coen Flora finished with two hits, an RBI, and run scored. Cobe Gambrel delivered a hit and two RBI while Brantlee Gentry finished with a hit. Mason More also finished with a run in the win.
Williamsburg’s Daniel Ballew and Mason Rice both finished with three hits, an RBI, and a run scored apiece. Rice also delivered a home run. Zach White and Harrison Brooks both had two hits and a run scored apiece. Easton B. (last name not provided) finished with two hits and an RBI, while Nate Maxey delivered two hits. Paxon Hibbard finished with a hit and an RBI.
