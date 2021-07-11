RICHMOND — Corbin 7U All-Stars won in its first game of the loser’s bracket of the state tournament on Sunday, but came up short in the second game.
Corbin won over Western 11-7 to start off the coach pitch state tournament action Sunday afternoon.
Weston Reynolds kicked off the first inning with a double and Kadi Carmichael got an RBI to bring in the first run of the game.
Keaton Bales added two RBIs in the inning and Ryder Hedrick got an RBI as well. Eli Baker, Gunner Sizemore and Tara Breeding all had hits in the first inning to end the first inning with Corbin at four runs and Western had two.
Western came back in the second with one run to make it 4-3.
Corbin added two runs in the bottom second inning with two outs. Baker got a single to score Cash Mills and Carmichael.
Corbin pulled away in the fourth inning, adding five runs. Bentley Taylor started off the inning with a single, David Whitaker and Kasen Hart followed with singles as well. Hart racked up an RBI to score the first run of the inning.
Western tried to make a come back in the top of the fifth inning, scoring four runs, but it wasn’t enough.
In game two, Corbin faced Hazard-Perry who took the win 13-6.
Corbin looked good putting up two runs in the first inning and Hazard-Perry answered with one. Hazard-Perry added one run in the second and three in the third to put them ahead 5-2.
But Corbin put up four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead 6-5.
Hazard-Perry answered with right in the bottom of the fifth though and Corbin couldn’t respond in the top of the sixth to end the game 13-6.
