HAZARD — Corbin’s 7U All-Stars’ season came to an end on Saturday in the loser’s bracket finals with a state tournament bid on the line.
Host Hazard-Perry built a 9-1 lead in the first two innings of play before using a six-run fourth inning to seal a 15-5 win over Corbin.
Corbin managed to cut its deficit to 9-5 with a four-run third inning but couldn’t get any closer. Corbin was outhit in the loss, 23-18.
Eight players finished with at least two hits for Corbin as Lincoln Davis led the way with two hits and two RBI. Cooper Campbell turned in a 2-for-2 effort while driving in a run and scoring twice. Cooper Baker and Cam Hedrick each finished with two hits, and an RBI apiece while Bronson Harrell, Jace Lambdin, and Kam Freeman each delivered two hits apiece. Brooklyn Sizemore had two hits and scored once, while Lincoln Baker and Camille Freeman each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.