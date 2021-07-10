RICHMOND — The Corbin 7U All-Stars lost 12-2 to Eastern in the first round of the state tournament on Saturday.
Weston Reynolds got a double to kick off the first inning. Keaton Bales got an RBI to score Reynolds for the first run of the game for Corbin.
In the third inning Kasen Hart got a single and was brought home by a hit by Cash Mills.
Kadi Carmichael and Tara Breeding also got a hit in the game and Mills had two hits in the game.
Corbin will now play its first game in the loser’s bracket at noon Sunday.
