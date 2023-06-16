HAZARD — The Corbin 7U All-Stars started tournament play with a 13-3 win over South Laurel on Thursday, advancing to Friday’s semifinal action.
Corbin built a 7-0 advantage after two innings of play before South Laurel responded with three runs in the top of the third inning.
Danny Freeman’s squad followed with six unanswered runs to pull away.
Lincoln Baker went 3-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored in the win as Corbin pounded out 19 hits.
Cooper Campbell finished with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Cooper Baker had two hits, one RBI, and one run scored.
Harrison Robinson finished with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Bronson Harrell collected two hits, three RBI, and scored once.
Lincoln Davis had two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored while Hayes Farmer collected two hits, one RBI, ans scored twice.
Cam Hedrick finished with a hit, and a run scored while Camille Freeman had a hit, and an RBI. Kam Freeman and Jace Lambdin each had a hit apiece.
Harrison Hart and Thomas Preston each had a hit, an RBI and a run scored apiece for South Laurel.
James Bowling finished with a hit and an RBI while Jase Lawson had a hit, and scored once. Troy Lanham, Gideon Johnson, and Harrison Hart each finished with a hit apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.