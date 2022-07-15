It was a tough weekend in Richmond for the Corbin 7u All-Stars, being eliminated in two games from the 7u All-Star bracket.
Corbin’s elimination officially removed all Tri-County All-Star teams from the 7u bracket.
Playing first on Saturday, Corbin challenged North Oldham’s 7u All-Stars in game one of the tournament, falling 13-9 in four innings.
Corbin scored all three runs in the bottom of the first inning, bringing the score to 4-3 after allowing four North Oldham runs in the top of the inning.
Rafe Mills hit a two-RBI triple to score both Cooper Baker and Weston Reynolds, who both reached on singles, before he himself was driven home by Lucas Liford’s RBI single.
The promising start would not be enough however, as North Oldham scored seven runs in the top of the second to bring the score to 11-3.
Corbin would be unable to add any additional runs for the remainder of the contest with the game getting farther out of their reach with every inning.
Reynolds would single in his second plate appearance, being the only Corbin 7u All-Star to go perfect with more than one plate appearance in the effort. Brantlee Gentry went 1-1 with a single, but the game concluded before a second trip to the plate could be had.
Turning their focus to Sunday in their elimination game, fate did not turn in Corbin’s favor, with the All-Stars taking on Bluegrass 7u All-Stars, who fell short in the third game of the bracket against Valley Sports.
Immediately going in the hole 6-0 after the top of the first, Corbin went down in order in the inning, with Reynolds unable to re-channel his prior magic.
The hole only got deeper in the second inning with two more Bluegrass runs to bring the total to 8. Liford and Mason Moore were able to single and reach base in the bottom of the inning, but a groundout from Cooper Cambell ended the scoring effort after two prior outs had already been recorded.
Bluegrass would add three more in the third while Corbin went down in order once again, and the six runs scored in the top of the fourth by Bluegrass would be all it took to end the game in the middle of the fourth, 17-0 on the scoreboard.
Corbin’s 7u All-Stars only had one plate appearance each in the second game, with Liford and Moore being the only two to record a hit, bringing their weekend totals to 2-3 each.
The loss ends the championship hopes of the Corbin 7u All-Stars this season.
