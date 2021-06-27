HAZARD — After splitting a pair of games against Hazard-Perry on Saturday, the Corbin 7U All-Stars found themselves one win away from capturing the District 4 Tournament championship on Sunday.
Corbin held an 11-7 advantage going into the bottom of the sixth inning before seeing Hazard-Perry rally to score five runs while pulling off a 12-11 win.
Despite the loss, Corbin still advances to the 7U State Tournament which will be held in Richmond beginning July 10.
Sunday’s Game
Hazard-Perry 12, Corbin 11
Corbin pounded out 19 hits but saw Hazard-Perry rally for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning leading to a 12-11 loss for Katie Bales’ team.
Hazard-Perry built a 5-4 lead after the first inning but Corbin’s defense settled down and allowed only two runs during the next four innings.
Corbin scored two runs in the third inning, four runs in the fourth inning, and one run in the fifth inning to build an 11-7 advantage before seeing Hazard-Perry rally for the win.
Cash Miller led Corbin with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in three runs and scoring twice while both Eli Baker and Ryder Hedrick both finished with two hits and two RBI apiece. Gunner Sizemore finished with three hits and an RBI while Weston Reynolds has three hits and three runs scored. Kadie Beth Carmichael had two hits and two runs scored while Tre Breeding connected with two hits, and drove in a run. David Whitaker and Ben Stevens each finished with a hit apiece while Keaton Bales scores once.
