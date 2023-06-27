LONDON — The Corbin 12U All-Stars season came to an end after dropping an 8-7 heartbreaker to Knox County in the District 4 Tournament.
Corbin fought back from a 4-2 deficit and took a 5-4 lead entering the bottom of the fourth inning before rallying to tie the game at seven apiece entering the bottom of the sixth.
Knox County did just enough to secure the win by scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth to pull off the one-run victory.
Despite only finishing with four hits, Corbin took advantage of five walks and five errors.
Hartlee Viars had a hit and two runs scored while Abby Mott finished with a hit and a run scored. Kaydence Rose also collected a hit in the loss while Olivia Anderson and Anna Reece Brock each scored two runs apiece.
Anderson pitched for Corbin, and finished with 16 strikeouts.
