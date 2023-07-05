LONDON — The Corbin 12U All-Stars’ season came to an end on Tuesday after dropping a 14-3 decision to Clay County.
Clay County’s took charge early, scoring three runs in the first inning to build a 3-1 edge while putting the game away with an eight-run second inning.
Corbin trailed 12-1 entering the bottom of the third before extending the game two more innings by scoring two runs to cut its deficit to 12-3
Clay County wrapped up the 11-run victory with two runs in the top of the fifth.
Paul Viars led Corbin with a hit and an RBI while Gunner Duff scored twice. Cameron Crusenberry finished with a hit and a run scored, while Ryker Davidson drove in a run. Thatcher West also had a hit for Corbin.
