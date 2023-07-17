LEXINGTON — The Corbin 11U All-Stars’ run in the 11U Baseball State Tournament came to an end on Monday after dropping a pool play matchup to Paintsville.
Corbin’s 11-2 loss dropped them to 0-3 overall during pool play action.
Paintsville took control of the game from the get-go, scoring a run in the first inning, two runs in the second, and three runs in the third to build a comfortable 6-0 lead.
Corbin scored two runs in the top of the fourth before Paintsville put the game away with a four-run fifth inning.
Corbin was outhit, 7-4, and committed nine errors on defense.
Cole Moore delivered a hit, an RBI, and a run scored for Corbin while Jaxon Taylor finished with a hit and an RBI. Jett Hendrickson delivered a hit and scored once while Gatlin Godsey also finished with a hit.
Carson Smith took the loss, pitching 3 1/3 of an inning while allowing seven hits and three earned runs. He finished with five strikeouts.
Sunday’s game
Struggles at the plate, and five errors led to Corbin’s 11U All-Stars’ 10-0 loss to North Oldham Little League during Sunday’s pool play action of the 11U Baseball State Tournament.
North Oldham scored early and often against Corbin, scoring three runs in the first inning, four runs in the second inning, and two runs in the third inning before securing the win with a run in the fourth inning.
Corbin managed one base runner (Gabriel Weymers) in the loss while striking out six times at the plate.
Kaden King pitched 1 2/3 of an inning, allowing two hits and three earned runs. Silas Black finished the game, tossing two innings while giving up two hits and three earned runs while striking out two batters.
Saturday’s Game
The Corbin 11U All-Stars’ first game of pool play didn’t go the way they had hoped.
Corbin ran into a Bowling Green East squad that took advantage of seven errors while outhitting Corbin, 11-1, during its 14-2 victory.
The game was close during the first three innings with Bowling Green East holding a slim 1-0 advantage.
Bowling Green East added three runs in the top of the fourth inning while Corbin answered with two runs in the bottom half of the fourth to cut its deficit to, 4-2.
Bowling Green East gave itself some breathing room with a seven-run fifth inning before putting the game out of reach with three more insurance runs in the top of the sixth.
Corbin used five pitchers in the loss with Cole Moore tossing 3 2/3 of an inning while surrendering five hits, and two earned runs. He also struck out three batters. Kaden King, Silas Black, Carson Smith, and Jaxon Taylor combined to pitch the final 2 1/3 of an inning, allowing six hits, and five earned runs. They also combined to strike out three batters.
Black and Jett Hendrickson had Corbin’s lone runs while Black and Moore each finished with a hit apiece.
