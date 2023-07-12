LEXINGTON — After posting a 2-0 mark during their run to a District 4 Tournament championship, the Corbin 11U All-Stars have now set their sights on winning a state championship.
Corbin recorded consecutive wins over Leslie County (16-0, 17-2), and will now face off against some of the toughest teams in the state.
They’ll be participating in Pool B joined by Bowling Green East, Paintsville, and North Oldham. The top two teams in Pools A and B will advance to the State Tournament’s Final Four.
Corbin’s first opponent will be Bowling Green East on Saturday at 6 p.m.
They’ll play North Oldham at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, and finish pool play on Monday against Paintsville at 3:30 p.m.
The state semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. while the state title game is slated to be played on Wednesday at noon.
All games will be played at Cardinal Run Park in Lexington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.