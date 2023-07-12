Corbin 11U All-Stars

LEXINGTON — After posting a 2-0 mark during their run to a District 4 Tournament championship, the Corbin 11U All-Stars have now set their sights on winning a state championship.

Corbin recorded consecutive wins over Leslie County (16-0, 17-2), and will now face off against some of the toughest teams in the state.

They’ll be participating in Pool B joined by Bowling Green East, Paintsville, and North Oldham. The top two teams in Pools A and B will advance to the State Tournament’s Final Four.

Corbin’s first opponent will be Bowling Green East on Saturday at 6 p.m.

They’ll play North Oldham at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, and finish pool play on Monday against Paintsville at 3:30 p.m.

The state semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. while the state title game is slated to be played on Wednesday at noon.

All games will be played at Cardinal Run Park in Lexington.

