CORBIN — The Corbin 11U All-Stars are heading to the 11U State Tournament after capturing the District 4 championship on Saturday with a 17-2 win over Leslie County.
Corbin received another stellar pitching effort, this time from Kaden King, who tossed three innings while allowing two hits and no earned runs. He also finished with five strikeouts.
Corbin took control of the game with six runs in the first inning before Leslie County scored its first run in the top of the second.
An 11-run second inning secured the win for Corbin as Leslie County managed only one run in the third inning.
Silas Black continued his impressive hitting at the plate, turning in a perfect 3-for-3 effort with two RBI and two runs scored. Isaac Sparks was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored while Mason Hanlon delivered a hit, two RBI, and scored once. Cole Moore finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Gatlin Godsey and King collected a hit, an RBI, and scored twice. Easton Taylor finished with a hit and scored twice while Jaxon Taylor and Gabe Weymers both scored two runs apiece. Ty Foley finished with a run scored.
