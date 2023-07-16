LEXINGTON — The Corbin 11U All-Stars’ first game of pool play didn’t go the way they had hoped.
Corbin ran into a Bowling Green East squad that took advantage of seven errors while outhitting Corbin, 11-1, during its 14-2 victory.
The loss puts Corbin in a must-win situation on Sunday when they face-off against North Oldham at 8:30 p.m.
The game was close during the first three innings with Bowling Green East holding a slim 1-0 advantage.
Bowling Green East added three runs in the top of the fourth inning while Corbin answered with two runs in the bottom half of the fourth to cut its deficit to, 4-2.
Bowling Green East gave itself some breathing room with a seven-run fifth inning before putting the game out of reach with three more insurance runs in the top of the sixth.
Corbin used five pitchers in the loss with Cole Moore tossing 3 2/3 of an inning while surrendering five hits, and two earned runs. He also struck out three batters. Kaden King, Silas Black, Carson Smith, and Jaxon Taylor combined to pitch the final 2 1/3 of an inning, allowing six hits, and five earned runs. They also combined to strike out three batters.
Black and Jett Hendrickson had Corbin’s lone runs while Black and Moore each finished with a hit apiece.
