CORBIN — The Corbin 11U All-Stars moved to the finals of the District 4 Tournament thanks to an easy 16-0 win over Leslie County on Saturday.
Corbin scored four runs in the top of the first inning while adding 12 runs in the third inning to pick up the win.
Silas Black tossed a no-hitter in three innings of work while striking out five batters.
Corbin finished the game with 13 hits, as Isaac Sparks led the way with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored. Gatlin Godsey delivered two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored while Jaxon Taylor had a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored.
Ty Foley went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored while Easton Taylor and Jett Hendrickson both finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece. Mason Hanlon had a hit and scored once while Kaden King delivered a hit and scored three times. Gabe Weymers finished with a hit while Cole Moore scored once.
