CORBIN — The Corbin 12-year-old softball All-Stars dug an early hole and never recovered during their 17-5 loss to Tri-City.
Tri-City scored 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back in the win. They added five more runs in the second inning while wrapping up the win with two runs in the third inning.
Corbin scored a run in the second inning before adding two more runs in the second and third innings.
Mikayla Hopkins, Parker Davis, Landry Gentry, Bristol Hill, and Anna Brock each scored a run in the loss.
