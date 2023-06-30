CORBIN — The North Laurel 10U Softball All-Stars saved their best for last as AJ Schooler’s run-scoring hit drove in Rylee Reid in the bottom of the sixth inning to give her team a 1-0 win over Corbin.
North Laurel’s Ruthie Day and Corbin’s Addison Owen’s hooked up in a pitcher’s duel that will be long remembered.
Both pitchers brought their A-game, and kept their respective teams in the contest.
Day dominated once again, tossing a no-hitter while striking out 17 batters. She only allowed two base runners the entire game. Day threw 93 pitches, and 60 of those were strikes.
Owens pitched 5 1/3 of an inning, surrendering two hits and one run while striking out seven batters. She threw 112 pitches, and 61 of those were strikes.
Schooler and Alex Allen had North Laurel’s lone hits in the win while Hadleigh Morgan reached base with a walk for Corbin.
North Laurel will be back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday against a team to be determined.
