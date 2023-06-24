CORBIN — Corbin 10U All-Stars’ matchup with Leslie County was a game that will be remembered for quite some time.
It was a game that had 34 combined runs, 53 combined walks, and only two hits.
That’s right, two hits.
Both teams were patient at the plate with Corbin drawing 30 walks which turned out to be enough during its 22-12 win over Leslie County.
Corbin trailed 6-2 entering the fourth inning before scoring eight runs to take a 10-6 lead.
Leslie County fought back tying the game at 10 apiece in the fifth inning before Corbin took control of the game with 12 runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Addison Owens finished with three walks, three RBI, and two runs scored for Corbin while Bella Middleton had two walks, two RBI, and two runs scored. Karsyn Elam finished with four walks, two RBI, and two runs scored while Hadleigh Morgan finished with three walks, two RBI, and two runs scored. Briley Williamson totaled three hit by pitches, one walk, two RBI, and three runs scored while Maxey Davies collected three walks, two RBI, and three runs scored. Daisy Terrell finished with two hit by pitches, one walk, one RBI, and two runs scored while Hadley Trett had four walks, two RBI, and one run scored. Kenleigh Foley totaled two walks, two RBI, and one run scored while Hannah Miller finished with four walks, one RBI, and two runs scored. Parker Hutton had three walks, one RBI, and two runs scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.