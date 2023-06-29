CORBIN — The Corbin 10U All-Star softball team ran into red-hot Jackson County during the winner’s bracket semifinals of the District 4 Tournament, and fell, 15-0.
Corbin never got on track, and was no-hit during the matchup while also being limited to no base runners.
Jackson County’s Tilly Truet struck out eight of the nine batters she faced while Jasey Estridge went 2-for-2 with a home run, five RBI, and two runs scored in the win.
Corbin is scheduled to be back in action Friday at 6:30 p.m. it’s opponent is yet to be determined.
