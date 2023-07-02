CORBIN — The Corbin 10U All-Stars captured the 10U West All-Star Tournament championship by upending North Laurel 13-3 in four innings.
Corbin fell behind 2-0 in the first inning before scoring six runs in the second inning while never looking back.
Corbin added five more runs in the third inning, extending its lead to 11-2 while North Laurel added a run in the top of the fourth inning to cut its deficit to 11-3.
Corbin out the finishing touches on its win in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring two runs to pull off the 10-run victory.
Owen Begley got the win for Corbin, tossing 3 1/3 of an inning, allowing two hits, and one earned run while striking out five batters. Carter Davis pitched 2/3 of scoreless, and hitless ball while striking out a batter.
Enrique Campos took the loss for North Laurel, tossing 1 2/3 of an inning while allowing six runs, and no hits. He walked six batters and struck out three. Cooper Whitis went two innings, allowing four hits and four earned runs while walking four batters, and finishing with three Ks.
Corbin managed four hits with Lenox Griffin going 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI, and two runs scored. Brantley Huddleston finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Bentley Campbell finished 1-for-1 with two RBI. Begley also had a hit in the win while Koa Sanders, and Gunner Sizemore each finished with two runs apiece.
Colton Campbell had an RBI and scored once while Ryder Hedrick, Cayson Herrell, Davis, Eli Baker, and Kyson French each finished with a run apiece.
Campos led North Laurel with a hit and an RBI, while Brody Burgess finished with a hit and a run scored. Easton Allen scored twice in the loss.
