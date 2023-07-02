Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wayne, Laurel, northwestern Knox, southeastern Pulaski, south central Jackson, northern McCreary, south central Rockcastle, northwestern Whitley and southwestern Clay Counties through 1115 PM EDT... At 1028 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Somerset to near Ruth to Alpine to near Delta to near Cooper. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Mount Victory, Shopville, Dykes, Grade and Ruth around 1035 PM EDT. Huxley, Greenwood, Bent and Rockcastle Springs around 1040 PM EDT. Bark Camp, Bunch, Holly Bay Rec. Area, Baldrock, Bloss and Pongo around 1045 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Rye, Grove, Billows, Hightop, Wiborg, Vox, Luner, Bernstadt, Barton, Parkers Lake, North Corbin, Sublimity City, Wood Creek Lake, Dorthae, Beulah Heights, Keavy, Lily, London, Levi Jackson S.P., Honeybee, Pittsburg, Fariston, Carmichael, London-Corbin Airport, East Bernstadt, Hare, Mershons, Woodbine, Lesbas, Moore Hill, Lida, Lynn Camp, Cumberland Falls S.P., Maplesville, McHargue, Atlanta, Tuttle, Marydell, Youngs Creek, Langnau, Lake, Knoxfork, Crawford, Cranes Nest, Gray, Bertha Station and Bush. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... Hal Rogers Parkway between mile markers 1 and 17. Interstate 75 in east central Kentucky between mile markers 19 and 51. Kentucky Highway 80 in Laurel County between mile markers 1 and 11. Kentucky Highway 80 in Pulaski County between mile markers 17 and 40. Louis B. Nunn Parkway U.S. Highway 25 East in Knox County between mile markers 13 and 26. U.S. Highway 25 East in Laurel County between mile markers 0 and 2. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for south central and southeastern Kentucky. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH