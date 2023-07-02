London, KY (40741)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.