CORBIN — The Corbin 10U All-Stars pounded out eight hits during their 16-1 win over Williamsburg on Saturday to advance to the District 4 winner’s bracket finals.
Corbin will be back in action against a to be determined opponent and no game time has been released yet.
Corbin was led by pitchers Colton Campbell and Carter Davis, who limited Williamsburg to only two hits.
Campbell tossed 2 1/3 of an inning, striking out three batters while Davis tossed one and 1/3 of an inning, allowing two hits, and one earned run with one strikeout.
The game was never in doubt with Corbin building a 4-1 lead after the first inning while adding seven runs in the second inning to take an 11-1 advantage. Corbin added five more runs in the third inning to pick up the win.
Davis led Corbin with a 2-for-2 effort while driving in a run and scoring once. Brantley Huddleston had a hit and three RBI while Bentley Campbell went 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored. Cayson Harrell finished with a hit, two RBI, and three runs scored while Lenox Griffin was 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored. Koa Sanders had a hit and an RBI while Kyson French finished with a hit, and scored twice. Ryder Hedrick scored three times while Owen Begley drove in a run and scored once. Eli Baker and Gunner Sizemore each scored a run apiece in the win.
Daniel Ballew had a hit and scored once for Williamsburg while Cole Kysar also finished with a hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.