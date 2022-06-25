CORBIN — The Corbin-10-year-old softball All-Stars suffered a 19-4 setback to Leslie County on Saturday.
Leslie County scored 14 runs in the first inning while adding a run in the second inning, and four more runs in the third inning.
Corbin managed only three hits as Bailey Conn connected with a home run while driving in two runs and scoring once. Amelia Jones finished with a hit, and a run scored while Hadley Trent had a hit. Sawyer Stamper, and a Briley North each scored a run apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.