LEXINGTON — Logan Palmer’s 22-point, four-rebound effort led the way for Cooper during the Lady Jaguars’ 57-37 blowout win over Pikeville during Thursday’s first-round action of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16.
The Lady Panthers (31-3) entered the game riding a 12-game win streak but never got on track against a Cooper (24-9) team that extended their win streak to 11 games.
Justin Holthaus’ squad scored 22 points off Pikeville’s 17 turnovers as Whitney Lind also scored in double figures, finishing with 17 points and three rebounds for their Lady Panthers.
Cooper finished with a 16-of-42 shooting effort while hitting only 3-of-13 shot attempts from 3-point range. The Lady Jaguars went 22-of-26 from the free-throw line. Pikeville connected on 16-of-33 shot attempts from the floor while hitting 3-of-8 shot attempts from 3-point range.
Kiera Thornsberry led the Lady Panthers with 15 points while Trinity Rowe added seven points.
Cooper jumped out to a 7-0 advantage behind a 3-pointer basket and a jumper by Palmer. Pikeville scored its first basket thanks to a cutback by Ratliff to make the score, 7-2.
Palmer’s second 3-point basket of the quarter increased the Lady Jaguars’ lead to 16-8 with 2:52 remaining in the period but the Lady Panthers cut their deficit to 19-14 by the end of the quarter after consecutive baskets by Thornsberry and a layup by Jackson.
Both teams slowed down a bit on the offensive end in the second quarter with the Lady Panthers cutting their deficit to 24-22 (2:41 left) after 3-pointers by Rowe and Thornsberry. Cooper answered with a basket from Palmer to increase its lead to 26-22 while Liz Freihofer’s 3-pointer to end the first half gave the Lady Jaguars some breathing room at 29-22.
Both Lind and Palmer led Cooper with 10 points apiece while the Lady Jaguars hit 10-of-23 shot attempts from the floor, including a 3-of-6 effort from behind the arc.
Thornsberry’s nine points in the first half kept Pikeville close while Rowe added five points and Ratliff chipped in four points. The Lady Panthers shot 58.8 percent (10-of-17) while going 2-of-4 from 3-point range.
Both teams struggled offensively to begin the second half but a 3-point basket by Whited with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter cut Pikeville’s deficit to 32-27.
Cooper responded by going on an 8-0 run with Palmer scoring six points during the rally. Her two free throws at the 1:01 mark extended the Lady Jaguars’ advantage to 40-27. The Lady Panthers turned the ball over seven times during the period, as Cooper outscored Pikeville, 11-5.
The Lady Jaguars put the game away in the fourth quarter while wrapping up the 20-point win.
Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16
First Round
Cooper 57, Pikeville 37
Cooper 19 10 11 17 57
Pikeville 14 8 5 10 37
Cooper (57) — Lind 17, K. Freilhofer 3, L. Freihofer 9, Palmer 22, Alexander 2, Palmer 4.
Pikeville (37) — Ratliff 4, Rowe 7, Thornsbury 15, Theiss 2, Whited 3, Jackson 6.
