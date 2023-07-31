Construction continues at Campbell Field/Denes Stadium as things are starting to look rather impressive. The Corbin Redhound football team will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the program this fall along with receiving upgrades at the facility, including artificial turf. | Photos by Les Dixon
Construction continues at Campbell Field/Denes Stadium ahead of program's 100th anniversary
