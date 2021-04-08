LEXINGTON — Marshall came into Thursday’s 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 first-round contest against Pikeville possessing the No. 9 ranked 3-point shooting offense in the state.
The Lady Marshals didn’t seem to need the long-range shot against the Lady Panthers, knocking down only 4-of-12 attempts from behind the arc during their 56-52 victory.
Senior Cayson Connor led the way with a 22-point scoring effort while hitting 12-of-15 shot attempts from the free-throw line while junior Jada Driver hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points during the six-point win.
The Lady Marshals shot 16-of-44 from the floor and forced Pikeville into 18 turnovers. The Lady Panthers were led by freshman Trinity Lowe’s 18 points, seven assists, and four-rebound effort while the Lady Panthers turned in a 20-of-43 shooting effort, including a 7-of-13 mark from 3-point range.
Despite seeing Pikeville hit 5-of-8 shot attempts from the floor in the first quarter, Marshall County reeled off six consecutive points to end the period while claiming an 18-12 lead during the process.
Connor’s old-fashioned 3-point play gave the Lady Marshal’s a 15-12 advantage while Driver’s 3-pointer to end the period pushed her team’s lead to six points.
Marshall extended its lead in the second quarter thanks to its defensive play that forced the Lady Panthers to turn the ball over eight times in the first half. The Lady Marshals scored 10 points off Pikeville’s miscues and built a 33-24 advantage at halftime despite shooting 11-of-24 from the floor.
Connor led Marshall County with 11 points at halftime while both Driver and Pea scored seven points apiece. The Lady Panthers hit 8-of-19 shot attempts while Maynard’s eight points led them in scoring.
Pikeville continued to chip away at its deficit in the third quarter, outscoring Marshall County, 11-9, to make the score, 42-35. But the Lady Marshall’s managed to hold on in the game’s final eight minutes and pull off the four-point win despite being outscored 28-23 in the second half.
2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16
At Rupp Arena
Marshall County 56, Pikeville 52
Marshall County 18 15 9 14 56
Pikeville 12 12 11 17 52
Marshall County (56) — Driver 12, Pea 9, Conner 22, Jezik 1, Langhi 8, Galloway 4.
Pikeville (52) — Ratliff 8, Rowe 18, Whited 6, Maynard 12, Jackson 4, Theiss 4.
