The Kentucky-Louisville rivalry has taken many twists and turns since the first “Dream Game” was played in 1983.
The two teams haven’t played since the Cardinals defeated the Wildcats 62-59 two years ago at the KFC Yum! Center. Last year’s contest was postponed because of the pandemic and wasn’t made up because of scheduling conflicts between the two schools. The two teams are reportedly set to play each other on New Year’s Eve at Rupp Arena.
The move to play the game on a holiday seems fitting for a series in need of more excitement. It's a rivalry in need of a party atmosphere.
Kenny Payne, a former assistant coach under John Calipari at Kentucky, will be making his first appearance at Rupp Arena since he left for the New York Knicks and will mark the second time in the rivalry's history a former Wildcats coach will be on the opposite sidelines coaching the Cardinals.
Former Wildcats coach Rick Pitino had the task of not only following longtime Louisville coach Denny Crum, but also the challenge of overcoming issues many Kentucky fans had regarding his decision to become coach at a rival school in the same state after he left the Wildcats for the Boston Celtics after the 1997 season.
Many thought Pitino’s decision to return to the Bluegrass and coach the Cardinals would have been equivalent to retired North Carolina coach Roy Williams taking the post at Duke following his tenure with the Tar Heels, a move that would have been hard for Tar Heel fans to fathom. Not many coaches have been able to pull off the daunting feat of coaching two rival programs, although Pitino had success amid scandals that tarnished his tenure with the Cardinals.
Although Louisville has enjoyed some success against the Wildcats with four back-to-back wins in the past three decades, Kentucky leads the series 37-17 and has win seven of the past nine games, including three straight victories from 2017-2019.
During his time in Lexington, Payne was beloved by Big Blue Nation and considered one of Calipari’s top assistant coaches. Payne provided a calming effect and was a solid link between the coaching staff and the players. He is credited with developing players like Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Payne’s return to Louisville hasn’t been as much of a controversy as Pitino, considering he played for the Cardinals and was a member of the school’s national championship team in 1986. Payne has been tasked with rebuilding a program that hasn’t fully recovered from the recruiting scandals that ultimately cost Pitino his job.
Payne likely will inject more fun into the rivalry than bitterness, and more Kentucky followers will be more cordial to the former Kentucky assistant when he brings the Cardinals to Lexington on the last day of 2022.
The idea of playing on a holiday will add more party flavor to a series that could use it.
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or Twitter at @keithtaylor21
