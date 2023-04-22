Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures will drop off into the low and mid 30s by early Sunday morning, allowing for frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&