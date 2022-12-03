LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- If you're searching for a silver lining in the very dark cloud hovering over Louisville's beleaguered basketball team, I am here to oblige and here's why.
The ACC could be the weakest overall since the Cardinals joined the league in 2015, meaning they could possibly wind up with more wins than could be normally be expected, given their obvious weaknesses. Going into this season, the general consensus was that it would be a down year for the conference, and nonconference results have offered no convincing rebuttal to that belief.
The ACC ranks as the sixth-best conference in KenPom.com's Adjusted Efficiency metric, on pace to be its worst since the league expanded to its current 15 teams in 2013-14.
The 15-team ACC, which tips off with a full slate of seven games this weekend -- including U of L (0-7) hosting Miami (7-1) Sunday at 1 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center -- has just one team among the top 15 in the AP poll and will have only two among the Top 25 when No. 18 North Carolina drops out, courtesy of its three-game losing streak. The Tar Heels were the preseason favorite to win the league title, but if a poll were taken today that probably wouldn't be the case.
For now, No. 3 Virginia is the lone remaining unbeaten team and looks to be the class of the conference, with impressive victories over No. 6 Baylor (86-79) and No. 16 Illinois (70-61) in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas and a 70-68 road win at Michigan.
Other than that, notable wins by ACC teams have been few and far between, and there have been some embarrassing losses and struggles against low-to-mid-majors by the bottom part of the part of the league, while the better teams have flunked many of their tests against top-tier competition. The ACC is 17-24 against major conference opponents.
No. 16 Duke has faltered in two of its three games against ranked teams, falling to No. 9 Kansas (69-64) and No. 5 Purdue (75-56) while defeating No. 25 Ohio State 81-72. Notre Dame (6-1) stunned No. 20 Michigan State 70-52 this week, but a few days earlier lost to St. Bonaventure at home.
N.C. State (7-1) barely got past Campbell at home 73-67. Florida State (1-8) had lost to Stetson, Troy and Siena before inexplicably taking Purdue down to the wire in a 79-69 loss in Tallahassee. Boston College has dropped games against Maine and Rhode Island while squeaking out wins against Cornell and Detroit Mercy. Pittsburgh was blasted by Michigan (91-60) and West Virginia (81-68), and Syracuse tumbled to Colgate (80-68), Bryant (73-72) and Illinois (77-43).
Besides being the lone remaining winless team in the ACC, Louisville is also one of just six among the 352 Division I schools and one of only two major conference teams, the other being California of the Pac-12 at 0-8.
So where does all this leave U of L in the ACC mix? The Cards were predicted to finish 12th, ahead of only BC, Pitt and Georgia Tech, and that may still happen. But as noted they might also be able to take advantage of the rare ACC mediocrity and move up in the standings by salvaging a handful of wins from a few of the teams picked above them -- FSU, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson.
Here's my thumbnail analysis of what awaits UofL in the ACC:
BEST CASE SCENARIO--Wins against Syracuse, Wake, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Florida State at home. BC, Pitt, Georgia Tech on the road. Losses against Miami, North Carolina, Virginia at home. NC State, Notre Dame, Miami, Duke, Clemson, FSU, Virginia on the road. Final record: 10-10 (remember, this is best case, not a prediction).
WORST CASE SCENARIO--Wins against Wake, Pitt, Georgia Tech at home. BC, Pitt, Georgia Tech on the road. Losses against Syracuse, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia at home. Florida State, NC State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Miami, Duke, Virginia on the road. Final record: 6-14.
WAIT TIL NEXT YEAR--North Carolina, Virginia at home. Duke, Notre Dame, Miami, Virginia on the road.
Last year--6-14 ACC, T11; 13-19 overall).
CHANGES MAY BE COMING
After Wednesday's non-competitive 79-54 loss to Maryland, UofL coach Kenny Payne hinted that changes could be coming against Miami. If so, that may mean more playing time for two freshmen, guard Fabio Basili and forward Devin Ree, whose hustle in the final 12 minutes impressed their boss. Ree, who had played only five minutes this season, got five points and two rebounds in 12 minutes. Basili, who had logged just nine minutes, had six points, one rebound and one assist in 8 1/2 minutes.
"Fabio and Devin both work hard in practice and dserve an opportunity," Payne said. "There was a reason I put them in the game to see. I love what they've been doing in practice. This may be the time we have to switch things up because of the way they played. I don't want to see tenative, fearful, unconfident players on this team. I want you to be on the floor and think you can conquer the world."
The Cards are 7-1 in ACC openers, the only loss coming in 2017 against Virginia 61-53 at home. They have dropped 15 of their last 18 league games after starting last season 4-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.