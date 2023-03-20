WILLIAMSBURG — It only took the Corbin Redhounds four innings to knock off McCreary Central with an 18-2 decision on Monday during semifinal action of the Kentucky 2A Sectionals.
The Redhounds will now play Whitley County in the finals of Tuesday’s Kentucky 2A Sectional title game. The Colonels cruised past Bell County with a 15-0 win earlier on Monday.
“We did what we were supposed to,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “Cameron Combs was sharp on the mound and we took advantage of opportunities with runners on base. Some things we have to clean up but that’s to be expected this time of year.”
Corbin (3-0) took a 10-0 lead after the first three innings while adding eight more runs in the top of the fourth to secure the 15-run victory.
Cameron Combs got the win on the mound, tossing two scoreless and hitless innings while striking out four batters. JT Gentry tossed two innings, surrendering two hits while striking out five batters.
Walker Landrum had two hits (double and a triple), and four RBI while Noah Cima was perfect at the plate with a 3-for-3 effort, an RBI, and two runs scored.
Kade Elam had two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Bradric Helton was a perfect 2-for-2 with four RBI, and two runs scored.
Jeremiah Gilbert, and Combs each added two RBI and a run scored apiece while Cam Estep had a hit and two runs scored.
Thursday’s game
Cody Philpot’s Corbin Redhounds ran their record to 2-0 after defeating Somerset 4-0 during their home-opener on Thursday.
Philpot received another stellar pitching effort as Cruz Cima and Ethan Abner combined to pitch a two-hitter.
Cima picked up the win, allowing one hit, tossing four innings while striking out five batters. Abner tossed three innings, allowing one hit and striking out three batters.
Corbin scored a run in the second inning while adding two more in the third inning before putting the finishing touches on the win with a run in the fifth inning.
Walker Landrum delivered two hits and two RBI while Mikey Neal had a hit and an RBI. Cam Estep, Kade Wlam, and Bradric Helton each had a hit and run scored apiece.
