CORBIN — Corbin’s Cameron Combs made it official on Sunday, he will be furthering his academic and baseball careers at the college level at Division I school Bellarmine University.
Combs, who will be a senior this upcoming school year at Corbin, turned in a stellar junior season as a Redhound. He helped guide Corbin to a 13th Region title while leading the team with a .482 batting average. He also had 53 hits, 46 RBI, eight home runs, 12 doubles, two triples, 22 runs scored, and four stolen bases.
“Committing DI has always been my dream since I have been a kid,” Combs said. “This has been huge to me and my family as all of our time and hard work is paying off. For me choosing Bellarmine, it felt like home and felt like it was where I wanted and needed to be. There were other schools on the table but it came down to my and Coach Dominguez’s relationship.
“Going into Bellarmine, I would never expect for playing time or me being a contributor to come easy but I hope that I can keep developing in the next year and develop when I get on campus to be able to contribute to the team,” he added.
One key for Combs was to commit before his senior season began.
“For me, committing before my senior year was a goal of mine as the stress of getting recruited and finding the right school is no longer there,” he admitted. “Now I just have the freedom to work on my skills and make sure my team is ready to make a run for state in my last year.”
Combs also stressed numerous people played a part in him being able to play baseball at the college level.
“All of my coaches along the way have played a huge role in preparing me for a DI school such as Bellarmine,” he said. Me and my dad’s countless hours in the cage at home have played a huge role as many know me for my offensive success, but also Coach Cody Philpot and Coach Chad Estep for pushing me to be better and also being a support for me every day.
“The hours of hard work I have put into the game of baseball have been very rewarding but the love for the game is what keeps making me strive to keep being better and never to settle,” he added. “Also, in the end, I would love to play baseball for as long as the Lord will allow me to, but I will also be going to get a degree and be planning for a life outside of baseball. I also would just like to thank anyone who has supported me along the way as I’m truly blessed with my abilities but also have had amazing coaches to work with me and make me the player I am today. My family’s support and sacrifices have been unimaginable and I am so thankful for them.”
