Two home runs in the first inning from Cameron Combs led the Corbin Redhounds to a 19-4 blowout win over Williamsburg on Monday night at home.
Combs’ two homers were the highlights of the first inning in which the Redhounds scored 10 runs to put the Yellow Jackets away early, and advance to another 50th District Championship game.
This is the 15th straight year that Corbin has reached the finals of the district tournament. In 2020, the season ended early because of COVID-19. Other than that season, the Redhounds have played for the district title every year since 2007, before any player on their roster had even started elementary school.
It was the third time the two teams had met this season, with the Redhounds winning each game double-digits and scoring at least 16 runs. Their 19 runs scored on Monday was the second highest scoring output this season, for the team that led the 13th Region in runs scored with an average of over nine runs per game.
It was Corbin’s 14 hits and 17 runs batted in that powered them to the win against the Yellow Jackets. Combs had a huge night at the plate with two home runs. Kade Elam was a home run shy of the cycle, with a triple, double, and a single. Jeremiah Gilbert and Jacob Baker each finished with a double and single, apiece, while Walker Landrum ended the night with a double.
Mo Carmichael finished with two singles in the win. Mike Neal and Evan Poore each singled once. Combs and Elam drove in three runs apiece. Landrum, Baker, and Carmichael had two runs batted in, while Bradric Helton, Cam Estep, Neal, Poore, and Gilbert all drove in one run.
Coach Cody Philpot said he was happy with the way his team performed in the win, noting the big night at the plate for Combs.
“That first round win is always huge. I’m proud of my guys. We came ready to play and did what we were supposed to do,” said Philpot. “Cameron has been one of the top bats in the state all year, and he continued that tonight.”
The Redhounds wasted no time getting things going. They opened the game with 10 runs in the first inning, highlighted by Combs’ two home runs. The first homer gave Corbin an early 2-0 lead after landing over the right field fence. Later in the inning, he hit another ball to just about the same spot, extending the Corbin lead to 9-0.
Corbin went on to score seven more runs in the bottom of the second to extend their lead to 17-0. Williamsburg scored all four of their runs in the top of the third, before the Redhounds added two more in the bottom of the inning to enact the 15-run rule and take the 19-4 win.
Corbin’s Cruz Cima got the win on the mound, throwing three innings and allowing three hits and four earned runs.
Williamsburg was led at the plate by Sydney Bowen who had a two-run home run. Isaiah Sizemore and Clay Kysar each doubled in the loss. Bowen drove in two runs, while Sizemore and Austin Rice each had one run batted in.
Yellow Jackets’ Coach Bryan Hopkins said every loss is difficult, and his team had a lot of takeaways from their season this year.
“Any loss is a hard loss, no matter the situation. It took a little longer for us to get started today, you hate to see it come to an end, but that’s how baseball goes,” said Hopkins. “I feel like this season was a learning season. We played with and beat some of the top teams in our region. I can tell we are a lot better as a team this season versus last season at this time, so I feel like we are taking steps in the right direction.”
With the win, Corbin moves on to take on Whitley County in the 50th District finals.
