WILLIAMSBURG — A late-game rally by the Jackson County Generals was not enough on Friday night, as the Whitley County Colonels powered their way to a 92-91 win on the road in the 13th Region showdown.
It was a coming-out party for the Whitley County offense, who managed to score just 56 points in their opening game of the season against Leslie County earlier this week. Their 92 points scored was the most from a Whitley County boy’s team since they opened the season with a 97-88 win over Model in 2019.
The game was all Whitley County from the opening tip as the Colonels jumped out to a 25-19 lead to open the first quarter. They were able to maintain that lead through the second quarter, taking a 48-36 lead into the half.
In the third quarter, Jackson County began to chip away at the lead, but the Colonels were able to stay on top, taking a 69-59 advantage into the game’s final period.
With the Generals picking up momentum and cutting the lead to a single possession midway through the fourth quarter, both teams picked things up on the offensive ends. Jackson County battled back and took the lead with 13 seconds remaining in the game, before Whitley County connected on the game-winning field goal in the last seconds of the fourth, to take the 92-91 win.
Whitley County will have almost a week off from action before taking on Hazard at home next Thursday.
