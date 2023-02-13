WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County is hitting on all cylinders at the right time.
The Colonels matched their longest win streak of the season by capturing their fifth win in a row by defeating Tennessee’s Apostolic Christian on Monday, 88-69.
Whitley County (20-8) received a balanced scoring effort that saw five players score in double figures.
The Colonels will look to continue their red-hot play on Tuesday with a big road matchup against Harlan County.
“Good win for us,” Whitley County coach Eric Swords said. “We started off a little shaky in the first half, but were able to pick it up in the second half to get our 20th win of the season on senior night.
“Can’t say enough about this group,” he added. “They have been through a lot with me being their fourth head coach in four years. Super proud of these guys, it feels like I've been coaching them forever with how they have embraced everything.”
Swords’ squad came out and took a 22-17 lead in the first quarter as Jamie Fuson scored 10 of his team-best 20 points during the period.
Whitley County’s lead was trimmed to 35-33 at halftime as Jackson Petrey scored four points while Dre Ellis hit a 3-pointer.
Ashton Reynolds came out in the third quarter and scored 14 of his 16 points while Brayden Mahan added six of his 15 points during the period to push the Colonels’ lead to 66-52 with eight minutes remaining.
Mahan added seven points while Evan Ellis hit two 3-pointers while scoring six points, allowing Whitley County to pull away for the 19-point win.
Both Evan Ellis and Bryce Anderson joined Reynolds, Fuson, and Mahan in double figures as both players scored 10 points apiece. Petrey and Dre Ellis turned in identical six-point scoring efforts.
“Ashton and Brayden are true competitors,” Swords said. “Ethan Keene is the ultimate teammate — as good a teammate as any I’ve coached. Jamie is our do a little bit of everything guy. I’m happy for all and blessed to get to coach them. Ethan and Jackson have been great to have help the program.”
