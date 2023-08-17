WILLIAMSBURG — Matt Rhymer’s Whitley County Colonels are eagerly preparing for their first contest of the 2023 campaign against 13th Region foe Knox Central.
Rhymer and his Colonels are excited and ready to hit the field, with a strong sense of energy and leadership from their key players.
“Our guys are excited about playing and getting this season rolling,” Rhymer said. “The energy has been great, and our leaders are setting a good tone in preparation. The staff is doing a great job as well, preparing their position groups.”
Rhymer expressed his satisfaction with the team’s progress leading up to Week One.
“We have a great group of kids that have worked really hard all summer, and this preseason has been great as well,” he said. “We are excited to see them compete.”
Turning their attention to the Panthers, Rhymer acknowledged the strength of Knox Central.
“Knox Central is a good team. They have one of the best players in the region and a host of good players around him,” Rhymer said. “They have good size upfront, play hard, and have a great plan. They are well-coached.”
Rhymer stressed the importance of a strong start to the season.
“A great start helps any team. Anytime you can begin the season with a win, it certainly helps momentum and solidifies the message that has been presented the entire offseason,” he said. “Wins are fruit for your labor, and that helps any team.”
To achieve success, Rhymer highlighted the need for depth on both sides of the ball.
“We need to be able to play several kids and create some depth,” he said. “Offensively, we need to be physical, protect the ball, and make good decisions. Defensively, we have to line up right, be physical, and get the entire defense running to the ball. We can’t give up big plays, and forcing turnovers is always a goal.”
Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Knox Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.