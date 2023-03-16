WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County led Estill County 5-3 entering the bottom of the fifth inning in what looked to be a tight game.
But it didn’t finish that way.
The Colonels (3-0) exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning while adding four more in the bottom of the sixth to wrap up a 14-4 win over the Engineers.
Whitley County received another solid pitching effort from Bradyn Bargo, Jerrod Croley, and Bryce Anderson.
Bargo received the win, tossing four and two/thirds of an inning while allowing four hits and one earned run. He also struck out four batters. Croley pitch a third of an inning and struck out the only batter he faced. Anderson tossed an inning, and struck out two batters.
Ronald Osborne led the Colonels at the plate with two hits, three RBI, and one run scored. Sam Harp had two hits and two runs scored while Hunter Wilson finished with a hit, a run scored, and three RBI.
Andrew Stack finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored while Grant Zehr had a hit and three runs scored. Mason Croley finished with a hit and three runs scored while Shane Parker had a hit and an RBI.
