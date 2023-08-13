BELFRY — After outscoring their opponents, 14-1, during their first two games that resulted in victories, the Whitley County Colonels suffered their first loss of the season, a 4-2 setback to East Carter during Sunday’s Belfry Invitational.
“We dug a 2-0 hole early on against a very good East Carter team,” Whitley County coach Michael Branham said. “We battled back early in the second half with a quick throw in by Jacob Senters and a great shot by Matthew Sawyers. Our second goal was a PK by Jacob Senters. Canaan Parsons had a great game in goal with 18 saves.”
Despite falling behind 2-0, Whitley County had some opportunities to get back into the contest, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
“We had chances early on, but just couldn’t convert,” Branham said. “It was a tough, physical matchup. We are thankful to take runner-up of our division in the tournament and look forward to the rest of the season.”
Whitley County is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at home against Barbourville.
