SOMERSET — Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels continue to find a way to win.
Trailing 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning, Shope’s squad dug deep once again, scoring two runs to pull off a 4-3 win over Somerset on Tuesday.
The Colonels improved to 25-3, and have now had win streaks of eight, four, nine, and four after defeating the Briar Jumpers.
Sam Harp’s run-scoring single in the seventh inning gave his team the lead for good while Braydn Bargo tossed the final 1 1/3 of an inning while allowing a hit and striking out a batter to seal the win.
“Was a really good win for us tonight,” Shope said. “It was a tough offensive night with the wind blowing in and a good arm on the mound. Somerset is a really good team with Loy on the mound. He was really good tonight. Our pitching and defense was really good tonight.”
Mason Croley started the game and lasted three innings, allowing a hit and two earned runs while finishing with four strikeouts. Tyler Rose pitched 2 2/3 of an inning, allowing two hits and an earned run while finishing with two strikeouts.
Harp finished with two hits and two RBI while Bryce Anderson scored twice. Andrew Stack and Hunter Wilson also had hits in the win.
