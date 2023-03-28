SOMERSET — Whitley County won in exciting fashion during Tuesday’s nine-inning, 5-4, victory over Pulaski County.
With the game tied at four apiece in the top of the ninth inning, the Colonels’ Andrew Stack stole home, which turned out to be the game-winning run.
Grant Zehr came up huge at the plate and on the pitcher’s mound for Whitley County, who is now 9-1.
Zehr had three hits and one RBI while tossing six innings, allowing only three hits and no earned runs, striking out five batters.
“Good win tonight,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “Grant was really good tonight. Tyler Rose came in and slammed the door. We’ve been in a funk at the plate. We have to get better. I love how our team found a way to win. We’re going to keep working.”
The Colonels held a 4-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh inning when the Maroons scored three times to move the game into extra innings.
Tyler Rose also had a hit and two RBI while pitching the final inning and not giving up a run or a hit. He walked one batter and struck out three.
