SOMERSET — The Whitley County Colonels’ hopes of going 2-0 on Saturday ended after committing seven errors during their 4-0 loss to Lexington Christian.
Jeremy Shope’s squad opened Saturday with an impressive 10-6 win over Southwestern but couldn’t push any runs across home plate against the Eagles while their record dropped to 17-7.
“It was good to play baseball on a beautiful Saturday,” Shope said. “Grant Zehr came in to pitch against Southwestern and filled up the strike zone. We’ve got to get better with keeping our foot on the gas. We jumped out 8-1 and relaxed. We can’t be satisfied. We did have several guys with two hits.
“Caden Petrey pitched a heck of a game to a top 10 ball team,” he added. “Petrey was the best player on the field today. He got it done in the field, on the mound, and at the plate.”
Saturday’s Games
Game Two
Lexington Christian 4, Whitley County 0
The Colonels were shut out for only the fourth time this season despite delivering seven hits and 12 base runners during their 4-0 loss to Lexington Christian.
Whitley County couldn’t overcome seven errors that led to all four of The Eagles’ runs. Colonels pitcher turned in a solid effort, scattering four hits and striking out five batters.
Petrey also delivered at the plate, going 3-for-3 while Trevor Downs was 2-for-3. Bryce Anderson and Matthew Wright had Whitley County’s other two hits.
Game One
Whitley County 10, Southwestern 6
The Colonels scored at least 10 runs for the seventh time in eight games after upending Southwestern, 10-6.
Mason Croley and Grant Zehr teamed up on the mound and limited the Warriors to eight hits while striking out a combined four batters.
Caden Petrey delivered two hits and two RBI while scoring once in the win. Croley delivered two doubles and an RBI while Matthew Wright had two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored. Andrew Stack finished with two hits while Bryce Anderson and Sam Harp each had a hit and an RBI. Trevor Downs finished with a hit while Logan Bennett drove in a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.