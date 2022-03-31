WILLIAMSBURG — Defending 13th Region champion Whitley County Colonels avoided losing their fourth consecutive game in a row on Thursday by rallying past Clay County in fine fashion.
The Colonels (5-5) were trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the fifth inning before scoring two runs while taking the lead for good with another two-run inning in the bottom of the sixth, defeating the Tigers, 7-5.
Whitley County managed to overcome six errors by delivering two home runs (Logan Bennett, Mason Croley) while Sam Harp turned in a 3-for-4 effort along with two RBI and one run scored. Croley drove in two runs and scored once while Bennett’s home run in the sixth inning broke the five-all tie. He finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Andrew Stack, Matthew Wright, Tyler Rose, Bryce Anderson, and Caden Petrey each finished with a hit apiece.
Petrey started the game on the mound, pitching five innings while allowing no earned runs and seven hits. He also struck out five batters. Grant Zehr tossed the final two innings while not allowing a hit or a run. He struck out two batters.
