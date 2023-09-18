HARLAN — Whitley County snapped a four-game losing skid on Monday, defeating Harlan County on the road with a 1-0 decision.
The match was tight throughout as the Colonels (6-6-1) finally got on the scoreboard in the second half thanks to the eventual game-winning goal by Jacob Senters.
“We won 1-0 with a second half goal by Jacob Senters, it was a battle to score the whole game,” Whitley County coach Michael Branham said. “Harlan County packed the box and battled hard the whole time. They have a great counter attack but our defense has stepped up and controlled our defensive half well. I think the score doesn’t reflect how well we played, but glad to leave Harlan County with the win to get us back on track.”
The Colonels will be back in action Thursday on the road against Oneida Baptist with the game slated for a 6 p.m. start.
