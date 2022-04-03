Weekend Wrap-up
Baseball
Sunday’s Games
North Laurel 10, Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 5
The Jaguars improved to 6-4 after rolling past Archbishop Caroll, Pa., 10-5.
North Laurel overcame six errors by managing 10 hits and receiving impressive pitching efforts from Corey Broughton, Ashton Clemons, and Andrew Cupp.
The Jaguars built a 9-1 lead after starting the game with a five-run first inning while adding a run in the second inning, three runs in the third inning, and another run in the fifth inning.
Broughton tossed three innings, allowing one hit and no earned runs while striking out two batters. Clemson also tossed three innings of scoreless ball while allowing two hits and finishing with two strikeouts. Cupp tossed the final inning for North Laurel.
Kyler Elza had a hit, three RBI, and a run scored while Gavin Hurst was 3-for-4 with one RBI, and two runs scored. Chase Keen drove in a run while connecting with two hits while EJ Allen finished with a hit and drove in two runs.
Owensboro Catholic 15, Corbin 4
Cody Philpot’s Redhounds fell to 5-7 after dropping their second straight game, losing to Owensboro Catholic, 15-4.
The Aces scored eight runs in the first inning and never looked back against Corbin. The Redhounds attempted to rally, but could only muster six hits in the game.
Owensboro Catholic led 15-1 entering the bottom of the fifth before Corbin managed to score three runs
Kade Elam finished with a hit and three RBI while Mikey Neal was 2-for-2 with a run scored. Cameron Combs turned in a 2-for-2 effort while Walker Landrum finished with a hit and an RBI.
Bradric Helton took the loss on the mound, pitching four innings while allowing, nine hits and 12 earned runs. He struck out three batters. Cooper McCauley came in relief, tossing an inning while surrendering two hits and three earned runs.
Saturday’s Games
Whitley County 4, Pulaski County 1
Grant Zehr turned in an impressive pitching effort on the mound, allowing only three hits and one run while striking out six batters during Whitley County’s 4-1 win over Pulaski County.
Both Sam Harp and Bryce Anderson connected with home runs during the win. Anderson and Harp both finished with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored apiece while Matthew Wright also drove in a run. Trevor Downs finished with a hit and a run scored while Logan Bennett and Tyler Rose each finished with a hit apiece.
Williamsburg 15, McCreary Central 5
The Yellow Jackets overcame four errors to knock off McCreary Central, 15-5.
Williamsburg scored five runs in the first inning while adding seven more runs in the second inning to pick up the 10-run victory.
Casey Kysar turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in three runs and scoring three times in the win. Sydney Bowen was 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored while Drew Damron was 2-for-3 with two RBI, and three runs scored.
Damron received the win on the mound, allowing one earned run while scattering five hits. He finished with a strikeout.
Harlan 5, Williamsburg 4
Williamsburg dug itself a 4-1 hole but fought back and tied the game at four apiece in the bottom of the sixth inning before falling to Harlan, 5-4.
The Yellow Jackets managed only three hits and committed three errors in the loss.
Brady Hopkins had a hit and scored twice while Isaiah Sizemore and Henry Bowling each scored once. Dameon finished with a hit and an RBI while Sydney Bowen also had a hit.
Softball
Sunday’s Games
South Laurel 11, Campbellsville 8
The Lady Cardinals snapped a five-game losing skid after rallying to beat Campbellsville, 11-8.
South Laurel trailed, 4-0, before using a five-run sixth inning to take control of the game.
Brooklyne Allen turned in a 2-for-2 effort while driving in three runs and scoring twice in the win. Jaylyn Lewis went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored while Makayla Blair also delivered two hits. Addison Baker had a hit and two RBI while Madison Worley also drove in two RBI.
Katie Jervis got the win in the pitcher’s circle, tossing seven innings while allowing 13 hits and eight runs. She struck out two batters.
Apollo 8, North Laurel 4
North Laurel managed 10 hits but saw its two-game win streak come to an end, falling to Apollo, 8-4.
Emily Sizemore, Saige McClure, and Hallie Proffitt led the way with two hits each.
Hallie Proffitt started and went four and one/third of an inning allowing seven hits, and four earned runs. Bailee Root pitched two and two/thirds of an inning, allowing two earned runs.
Saturday’s Games
Corbin 9, Somerset 1
Corbin spotted Somerset a 1-0 lead before rallying with nine unanswered runs to claim a 9-1 victory.
The Lady Redhounds scored six runs in the third inning, two runs in the fourth inning, and one run in the fifth inning during the eight-run victory.
Kallie Housley came in relief of Kennedie Guiher and tossed three and/third of scoreless and hitless ball to record the win.
Morgan Hicks hit her second home run of the season, driving in two runs while scoring once. Bailey Stewart went 3-for-4 while Kaila Stidham was 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Housley drove in two runs and finished with one hit and a run scored while Alayna Reynolds had two hits, one RBI, and one run scored. Raegan Walker and Shelby Stewart each finished with a hit and RBI apiece.
Bowling Green 4, Corbin 2
Corbin held its own against Bowling Green before falling, 4-2.
The Lady Redhounds led 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning before Bowling Green rallied for three runs to grab the win.
Dani Foley connected with a two-run double to give her team the lead while Bailey Stewart finished with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate. Alayna Reynolds delivered a hit and scored a run.
Foley took the loss despite tossing six innings while allowing only three hits and one earned run. She struck out six batters.
