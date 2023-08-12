BELFRY — After scoring four goals during his team’s 10-0 win over Middlesboro on Thursday, Matthew Sawyers came back on Saturday, and matched his feat, finding the back of the net four times to lead the Colonels past Bluegrass United with a 4-1 decision during the Belfry Invitational.
The win improved the Colonels to a perfect 2-0, and they’ve outscored their opponents, 14-1, during the two-game stretch.
“We came out aggressive and Matthew Sawyers put us on the board within the first five minutes,” Branham said. “We countered very well today and had a 3-1 lead going into the half. Our defense played smart and limited their mistakes. The final goal came off a Matthew Sawyers’ volley past the keeper.”
The Colonels wasted no time taking control of the game against Bluegrass United as keeper Canaan Parsons dominated throughout the match. He finished with 10 saves.
Jacob Senters led Whitley County with two assists while Brody Moses, and Joseph Knuckles each finished with an assist apiece.
Whitley County will be back in action Sunday with a matchup against East Carter.
